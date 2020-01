LALMONIRHAT, Jan 25: At least 600 cold-hit poor people got blankets in Harichara area under Khuniagach Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

District administration organised the programme.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Jafar was present as chief guest at the function. Among others, Additional DC (General) Rafiqul Islam, and ADC (Revenue) Rashedul Haque Prodhan were also present during the distribution.