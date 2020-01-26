8 held with drugs in 5 dists





NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a person with 16kg of hemp from College Intersection area in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Bablu Rahman, 35, son of Azizar Rahman of Uttar Anantapur Village under Kashipur Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nageshwari Police Station (PS) Rawshan Kabir said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in College Intersection area of the upazila in the morning and arrested Bablu with hemp from Kurigram-bound battery-run easy-bike.

Later, the arrested was sent to jail, the OC added.

LALMONIRHAT: Police, in separate drives from Friday night to Saturday morning, arrested three persons with about 20kg of hemp worth Tk 2 lakh from Sadar Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are: Md Atik Hasan, 23, Aynal Haque, 28 and Rabiul Islam, 24, son of Sazrul Islam of Nageshwari Upazila in Kurigram.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Lalmonirhat (A Circle) Shafiqul Islam in a press conference at Police Office Conference room on Saturday morning said on secret information, a team of Detective Branch of Police led by Inspector Makbul Hossain conducted a drive in Kulaghat Bazar area of Sadar Upazila and arrested Atik and Aynal with 13kg of hemp from an ambulance.

In separate drive, a team of police led by Lalmonirhat Sadar PS OC Mahfuz Alam conducted a drive at Teesta Bridge Toll Plaza at around 9pm on Friday and arrested Rabiul with 6kg of hemp from a bus named Saddam Enterprise, the ASP added.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police, in separate drives, arrested two persons with 33 bottles of phensedyl from Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Babul Hossain, 36, son of Tabej Uddin of Gangra Village and Md Harun, 45, son of Abdur Rahman of Kokil Village in the Upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspectors (SI) of Dhamoirhat PS Mohsin Ali and Shahjahan Alam conducted a drive in Gangra area and arrested Babul with 15 bottles of phensedyl.

On the other hand, Harun was arrested with 18 bottles of phensedyl in another drive.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Shamim Hasan Sardar confirmed the incident adding that, two separate cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PS in this connection.

The arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 arrested a person with 2,100 yaba tablets from the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Yesin Mia, 35, son of Late Sayed Mia of Birpur Village in Narsingdi.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in West Pirijpur area of Bajitpur Upazila and arrested Yesin with yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Bajitpur PS in this connection.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police arrested a drug taker from Khandaker Malonchi Borobagha area in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Arrested Amir Chan, 30, is the son of late Ayez Uddin of Faguardiar Village in the upazila. Police said a team led by SI Proshanta Chandra raided the said area and arrested the drug taker.

Bagatipara PS SI Abdul Matin said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested, and he was sent to jail by a local court on Thursday.















