

Cold wave hits poor paddy farmers at Ulipur

The low-income group of people have been mostly affected. Many of them cannot go to work for lack of warm clothes.

The number of patients, especially the old people and the children who were affected with various cold-related diseases, is increasing in local hospitals.

Rajarhat Met Office recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius temperature here on Wednesday. As the sun is not visible most of the day, the locals, mainly the people of char areas living on the banks of the Brahmaputra and the Teesta rivers are now passing an inhumane life.

Meanwhile, ignoring the cold, the Boro paddy farmers are going ahead to plant saplings on the fields.

On a visit to Nijaikhamar area under Ulipur Municipality on Wednesday morning, it was found that a group of day-labourers are busy planting Boro saplings ignoring the cold.

Farmer Khabir Uddin said he is being forced to work even in this weather for livelihood.

Many farmers said they have already been late to cultivate Boro paddy this season due to the cold wave.

Besides, the number of students in various educational institutions has deceased a lot due to the unfriendly weather.

A trader Bappi of Bakorer Hat Bazaar said the cold is hampering the trading here as the bazaar area becomes empty after evening.

Manik of Char Karpura Village in Daldalia Union said the cold is affecting the char area people most.

Ulipur Upazila Agriculture Officer Saiful Islam said the farmers should plant Boro saplings after the end of the cold wave.

He warned the farmers of various cold-related diseases due to the weather.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Kader said warm clothes will be distributed among the cold-hit poor people if further allocation comes.



































