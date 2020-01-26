Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Declining natural gas reserve & need for alternative sources

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dear Sir

Bangladesh has 27 gas fields. The total amount of reserved gas is 39.9 trillion cubic feet where the liftable amount of natural gas is 27.76 trillion cubic feet. The extractable amount of natural gas is 11.92 trillion cubic feet, according to economic review 2019. From the survey of the last few years, about 1 trillion cubic feet are produced from the gas fields. If the lifted amount continues, the gas will be extinguished in twelve years.

Due to the lack of a meter system, people show damn care about using natural gas. To save one stick of lighter, many people keep stove turned on whole the day. To fulfil the country's demand, the government takes steps to import liquefied gas. For cooking, biogas and electricity will be alternate to natural gas.

If new gas plant is not discovered and people are not careful in using gas, gas will be exhausted within the tentative time. To meet the future energy needs, government should step forward for alternative energy sources.





Jakir Mahmud
Bangladesh Agricultural University



