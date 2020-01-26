Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:36 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home Editorial

This year's battle against mosquito must be won

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

This year's battle against mosquito must be won

This year's battle against mosquito must be won

Despite record number of deaths claimed by Dengue fever last year, a mosquito-borne viral disease, the two city corporation authorities have lamentably failed to control the mosquito menace by destroying the larvae. The outbreak of dengue drew such concern from public that ineptness of the city corporation authorities was brought to the High Court which issued rule against the two city corporations.

Yet the matter of destroying mosquito has remained as it was even several months back. Aedes mosquito that spreads Dengue multiplies in the rainy season. As the country is now passing through the major part of the winter season and places where the Aedes multiplies are non-existent, as a natural consequence intensity of dengue outbreak has greatly slowed down. However, there is no room for complacency and we want our city corporations to win this year's battle against all types of mosquito-borne viral diseases.

Dengue is not the only disease people are afraid of that may come from mosquito. There are also other viral fevers that spread through mosquito bites. Apart from the danger of infection, the sound a mosquito generates while moving and a bite itself is very disturbing thing. The tax-paying city dwellers want to get rid of this nuisance and accompanying danger that may come from mosquito.

They do not hope that city corporations' authorities would do it as an act of generosity by relieving them of mosquito trouble; it is their right to have this service from the two civic bodies. As the winter will start to leave the country, mosquito will be very problematic. And if the last rainy season has left us any lesson, then the whole nation will have to be alert about the danger that in the coming monsoon, the outbreak of dengue as well as chikungunyia could be even more dangerous.





That is why the fight against this insect has to be total from the civic bodies. It will not be acceptable to public such lame excuses that they do not have fund to buy insecticides or the insecticides they spray are not effective. Very soon the two city corporations of Dhaka will get two new mayors. The city residents expect that they would be relieved of the menace this time.

One thing more: Dhaka cannot be called a clean city; it often ranks one of the most polluted cities in the world. In this city, mosquito is not a seasonal problem but the round-the-year one; and the city corporations have to battle against it continuously.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
This year's battle against mosquito must be won
Myanmar must comply with ICJ orders
Coronavirus outbreak: Bangladesh on high alert
China must refrain from playing a ‘double standard’ role in the Rohingya crisis
Quick disposal of rape cases
Save our Tigers
UAE keen to take Bangladesh workers
Upgrade landing system of Shahjalal International Airport


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft