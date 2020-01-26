

This year's battle against mosquito must be won



Yet the matter of destroying mosquito has remained as it was even several months back. Aedes mosquito that spreads Dengue multiplies in the rainy season. As the country is now passing through the major part of the winter season and places where the Aedes multiplies are non-existent, as a natural consequence intensity of dengue outbreak has greatly slowed down. However, there is no room for complacency and we want our city corporations to win this year's battle against all types of mosquito-borne viral diseases.



Dengue is not the only disease people are afraid of that may come from mosquito. There are also other viral fevers that spread through mosquito bites. Apart from the danger of infection, the sound a mosquito generates while moving and a bite itself is very disturbing thing. The tax-paying city dwellers want to get rid of this nuisance and accompanying danger that may come from mosquito.



They do not hope that city corporations' authorities would do it as an act of generosity by relieving them of mosquito trouble; it is their right to have this service from the two civic bodies. As the winter will start to leave the country, mosquito will be very problematic. And if the last rainy season has left us any lesson, then the whole nation will have to be alert about the danger that in the coming monsoon, the outbreak of dengue as well as chikungunyia could be even more dangerous.











That is why the fight against this insect has to be total from the civic bodies. It will not be acceptable to public such lame excuses that they do not have fund to buy insecticides or the insecticides they spray are not effective. Very soon the two city corporations of Dhaka will get two new mayors. The city residents expect that they would be relieved of the menace this time.



One thing more: Dhaka cannot be called a clean city; it often ranks one of the most polluted cities in the world. In this city, mosquito is not a seasonal problem but the round-the-year one; and the city corporations have to battle against it continuously.

