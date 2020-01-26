Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Inclusive dev for achieving SDGs stressed

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020

RAJSHAHI, Jan 25: Academics and researchers at a discussion have unanimously mentioned that inclusive development can be an effective means of improving living and livelihood development of cross-sections of people together with achieving the sustainable development goals.
Emphasis should also be given on incorporating of all people irrespective of creed, cast, profession and gender in the inclusive development process, they told at the opening day's sessions of a two-day national seminar at Ashrai Training and Resource Centre here on Friday.
Institute of Social Research and Applied Anthropology in Ashrai Centre and the Department of Anthropology in Rajshahi University (RU) jointly organised the seminar titled "Inclusive Development and Challenges in Bangladesh".
RU Vice-chancellor Professor Abdus Sobhan and Chairman of Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad addressed the seminar as chief and focal person respectively with convenor of the seminar Professor Ahsan Ali in the chair.    -BSS




