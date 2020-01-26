Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:36 PM
‘Cancer, kidney units to be set up in district hospitals’

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

MANIKGANJ, Jan 25: Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, MP, has said a ten-bed cancer and kidney units will be established in district hospitals as the number of cancer and kidney patients are on the rise in the country.
"Cancer and kidney units with 10 beds each will be set up in every district hospital," he said these when he was speaking as the chief guest at a reception for the newly admitted MBBS 6th batch students of Colonel Maleque Medical College and Hospital in Manikganj on Friday.
Zahid Maleque asked the physicians to serve the people staying in their respective job places as their salaries and allowances are paid by the taxes of the people.
The health minister also inaugurated the construction works of a five-storied academic building and inaugurated the newly constructed Hall for Male and Female students of the medical college and hospital.
Deputy Commissioner SM Ferdous, Superintendent of Police Rifat Rahman Shamim, Civil Surgeon Dr. Anwarul Amin Akando, Project Director (PD) Dr Delwar Hossain, General Secretary of Manikganj District Awami League Advocate Abdus salam, and physicians and students of the Medical College and activists of Awami League and its front organizations were present on the occasion with Principal of the medical college Professor Dr Aktaruzzaman in the chair.    -BSS


'Cancer, kidney units to be set up in district hospitals'
