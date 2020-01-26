IU first-year classes begin today

KUSHTIA, Jan 25: The classes of first-year honours courses under 2019-20 academic session of Islamic University (IU) will start on the campus in Kushtia on Sunday.

IU Acting Registrar SM Abdul Latif said that the classes will be held at the respective departments of the university in the morning.

The university authorities will organise an orientation programme for freshers' at Birshrestha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium on February 3, he added.

This year, 2, 305 students have been enrolled at 34 departments of the university.



















