Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:35 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home City News

IU first-year classes begin today

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
IU Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Jan 25: The classes of first-year honours courses under 2019-20 academic session of Islamic University (IU) will start on the campus in Kushtia on Sunday.
IU Acting Registrar SM Abdul Latif said that the classes will be held at the respective departments of the university in the morning.
The university authorities will organise an orientation programme for freshers' at Birshrestha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium on February 3, he added.
This year, 2, 305 students have been enrolled at 34 departments of the university.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inclusive dev for achieving SDGs stressed
Death anniv
‘Cancer, kidney units to be set up in district hospitals’
IU first-year classes begin today
Mirpur slum fire victim dies at DMCH
Five ‘robbers’ held in capital, N’ganj
Chinese ‘Best Poet Award’ handed over to DU Pro-VC
Air chief off to Egypt


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft