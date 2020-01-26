Mirpur slum fire victim dies at DMCH

A woman who suffered severe burns in a fire that broke out at a slum in Mirpur's Chalantika on Friday died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Parvin, 35.

Md Bacchu Mia, inspector of DMCH police outpost, said Parvin had suffered 90 percent burns.

She succumbed to her injuries around 8:00am.

Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said the fire broke out at the slum on Mirpur-7 road around 4:11am and spread rapidly. It was extinguished around 9:00am.

Locals said more than 100 shanties were gutted in the fire. A portion of the slum in Chalantika was destroyed in fire in August last year. -UNB









