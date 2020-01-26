Five ‘robbers’ held in capital, N’ganj

Detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested five alleged robbers from Dhaka and Narayanganj on Friday.

The detectives also recovered one pistol loaded with two rounds of bullet, five motorcycles and three sharp weapons from their possession.

The arrestees are Sujan Sheikh, Mustafizur Rahman alias Manik, Imam, Liton Sardar and Ramzan Hussain.

A special team of DB (East division) conducted simultaneous raids in Khilgaon area of the capital and Narayanganj district on Friday and arrested them along with the arms and ammunition.

Deputy Commissioner Media of the DMP Masudur Rahman said the arrestees revealed that they used to commit robbery in different business establishments using the firearms. -UNB









