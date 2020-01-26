Chinese ‘Best Poet Award’ handed over to DU Pro-VC





The IPTRC representative and teacher of University of Electronic Science & Technology of China Ms Yin Xiaohua handed over the Award to Poet Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) of Dhaka University (DU), on Saturday at his office of the campus.

Yin Xiaohua's spouse and PhD scholar of University of Electronic Science & Technology of China Md Altab Hossin was present on the occasion.

The IPTRC gave this prestigious Award to 10 renowned poets of 10 different countries around the world for their outstanding contribution to poetry and literature.

The nominated Poets are Muhammad Samad (Bangladesh), Dragos Barbu (Rumania), Hilal Karahan (Turkey), Mite Stefoski (Macedonia), Tonia Passola (Catalonia-Spain), Ali Al-Hazmi (Saudi Arabia), Mandal Bijoy Beg (India), Fatime Kulli (Albania), DUAN Guang'an (China) and Dominique Hecq (Belgium).

Samad is an eminent and popular poet of Bengali literature. His poems are translated into different languages including English, Chinese, Greek, Swedish, Hindi, Serbian and Sinhalese. For his outstanding contributions to poetry, he received many awards including the City Ananda-Alo Award, Syed Mujtaba Ali Sahitya Award, Poet Sukanta Sahitya Award, Poet Jibanananda Dash Award, Poet Jashim Uddin Sahitya Award, Tribuze Sahitya Award, Poet Vishnu De Award and Kabitalap Award.

Some of his noted published books are 'Ami Tomader Kabi', 'Aamar Duchokh Jolay Bhore Jai', 'Aaj Sharater Akashe Purnima', 'Cholo, Tumul Bristite Bhiji', 'Porabe Chandan Kaath', 'Ami Noi Indrajit Megher Arale', 'Ekjan Rajnaitik Netar Menifesto', 'Premer Kabita', and 'Kabitasangraha o Selected Poems'.

Prof Samad was born in 1956 in Jamalpur district. He is incumbent President of Jatyia Kabita Parishad.





















The International Poetry Translation and Research Centre (IPTRC) of Greek Academy of Arts and Letters and the Journal of the World Poets Quarterly, China earlier nominated Poet Muhammad Samad for 'The Prizes 2018: The International Best Poet' award.The IPTRC representative and teacher of University of Electronic Science & Technology of China Ms Yin Xiaohua handed over the Award to Poet Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) of Dhaka University (DU), on Saturday at his office of the campus.Yin Xiaohua's spouse and PhD scholar of University of Electronic Science & Technology of China Md Altab Hossin was present on the occasion.The IPTRC gave this prestigious Award to 10 renowned poets of 10 different countries around the world for their outstanding contribution to poetry and literature.The nominated Poets are Muhammad Samad (Bangladesh), Dragos Barbu (Rumania), Hilal Karahan (Turkey), Mite Stefoski (Macedonia), Tonia Passola (Catalonia-Spain), Ali Al-Hazmi (Saudi Arabia), Mandal Bijoy Beg (India), Fatime Kulli (Albania), DUAN Guang'an (China) and Dominique Hecq (Belgium).Samad is an eminent and popular poet of Bengali literature. His poems are translated into different languages including English, Chinese, Greek, Swedish, Hindi, Serbian and Sinhalese. For his outstanding contributions to poetry, he received many awards including the City Ananda-Alo Award, Syed Mujtaba Ali Sahitya Award, Poet Sukanta Sahitya Award, Poet Jibanananda Dash Award, Poet Jashim Uddin Sahitya Award, Tribuze Sahitya Award, Poet Vishnu De Award and Kabitalap Award.Some of his noted published books are 'Ami Tomader Kabi', 'Aamar Duchokh Jolay Bhore Jai', 'Aaj Sharater Akashe Purnima', 'Cholo, Tumul Bristite Bhiji', 'Porabe Chandan Kaath', 'Ami Noi Indrajit Megher Arale', 'Ekjan Rajnaitik Netar Menifesto', 'Premer Kabita', and 'Kabitasangraha o Selected Poems'.Prof Samad was born in 1956 in Jamalpur district. He is incumbent President of Jatyia Kabita Parishad.