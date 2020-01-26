

Air chief off to Egypt

During his visit, the air chief will pay a courtesy call on air force commander of Egypt Lieutenant General Mohammed Abbas Helmy Hashem to exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interest, said an ISPR press release.

Marshal Serniabat will visit different Military and Civil institutions including Air Bases in Egypt.

He will also observe different activities of aircraft workshops and science wing, flight simulator, radar, air traffic control and laboratories of Egyptian air academy. This visit is expected to play an important role for strengthening the existing relationships between the two air forces by extending professional co-operation. -BSS























Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat left Dhaka on Saturday for Egypt on a four-day official visit at the invitation of the Ministry of Defence and Air Force Commander of Egypt.During his visit, the air chief will pay a courtesy call on air force commander of Egypt Lieutenant General Mohammed Abbas Helmy Hashem to exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interest, said an ISPR press release.Marshal Serniabat will visit different Military and Civil institutions including Air Bases in Egypt.He will also observe different activities of aircraft workshops and science wing, flight simulator, radar, air traffic control and laboratories of Egyptian air academy. This visit is expected to play an important role for strengthening the existing relationships between the two air forces by extending professional co-operation. -BSS