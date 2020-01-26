‘Steps to be taken to stop railway privatisation’

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Saturday said steps will be taken to stop privatisation of railway to ensure good governance.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the new committee of Bangladesh Railway Sramik League at railway rest house in Kamalapur.

Leaders of the organisation placed a 24-point demand at the meeting. The demands include taking initiatives to cease privatisation of railway and not renewing the lease of trains and catering service of all inter-city and mail trains to private organisations. -UNB













