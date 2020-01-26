Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:35 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home City News

Quader praises women drivers

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, along with driving training participants, poses for a photo at a certificate giving ceremony of BRAC Driving Training School at BRAC Centre in the capital’s Mohakhali on Saturday. photo: bdnews24.com

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, along with driving training participants, poses for a photo at a certificate giving ceremony of BRAC Driving Training School at BRAC Centre in the capital’s Mohakhali on Saturday. photo: bdnews24.com

The Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has hailed female drivers saying more women behind the wheel means less risk of road accidents. The minister said this at a certificate ceremony of BRAC Driving Training School in Dhaka on Saturday, the NGO said in a statement.
"Women drivers abide by the rules and keep calm. They are not substance abusers. They don't speak on mobile phones while driving," Quader said.
"So, the more women will be appointed as professional drivers the less will be the risk of road accidents," he said.
He distributed the certificates among all 11 women who were enrolled into the eighth batch of the driving school and received driving licences.
The three-month training was conducted at BRAC Learning Centre at Uttara in the capital.
The ceremony began with one-minute silence paying tribute to the memory of BRAC's founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed.
The main event started with a presentation titled 'Women behind the wheel for road safety' by Ahmed Najmul Hussain, director of BRAC's Administration and Road Safety Programme. BRAC started its driving training school in 2011 mainly to train people from disadvantaged families to produce skilled and quality professional vehicle drivers.




Quader urged other institutions to come forward to help women gain self-dependence through programmes like organising driving lessons. -bdnews24.com


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Inclusive dev for achieving SDGs stressed
Death anniv
â€˜Cancer, kidney units to be set up in district hospitalsâ€™
IU first-year classes begin today
Mirpur slum fire victim dies at DMCH
Five â€˜robbersâ€™ held in capital, Nâ€™ganj
Chinese â€˜Best Poet Awardâ€™ handed over to DU Pro-VC
Air chief off to Egypt


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises â€˜modern, dynamic, healthyâ€™ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft