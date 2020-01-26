Quader praises women drivers



Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, along with driving training participants, poses for a photo at a certificate giving ceremony of BRAC Driving Training School at BRAC Centre in the capital’s Mohakhali on Saturday. photo: bdnews24.com

"Women drivers abide by the rules and keep calm. They are not substance abusers. They don't speak on mobile phones while driving," Quader said.

"So, the more women will be appointed as professional drivers the less will be the risk of road accidents," he said.

He distributed the certificates among all 11 women who were enrolled into the eighth batch of the driving school and received driving licences.

The three-month training was conducted at BRAC Learning Centre at Uttara in the capital.

The ceremony began with one-minute silence paying tribute to the memory of BRAC's founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed.

The main event started with a presentation titled 'Women behind the wheel for road safety' by Ahmed Najmul Hussain, director of BRAC's Administration and Road Safety Programme. BRAC started its driving training school in 2011 mainly to train people from disadvantaged families to produce skilled and quality professional vehicle drivers.









Quader urged other institutions to come forward to help women gain self-dependence through programmes like organising driving lessons. -bdnews24.com





The Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has hailed female drivers saying more women behind the wheel means less risk of road accidents. The minister said this at a certificate ceremony of BRAC Driving Training School in Dhaka on Saturday, the NGO said in a statement."Women drivers abide by the rules and keep calm. They are not substance abusers. They don't speak on mobile phones while driving," Quader said."So, the more women will be appointed as professional drivers the less will be the risk of road accidents," he said.He distributed the certificates among all 11 women who were enrolled into the eighth batch of the driving school and received driving licences.The three-month training was conducted at BRAC Learning Centre at Uttara in the capital.The ceremony began with one-minute silence paying tribute to the memory of BRAC's founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed.The main event started with a presentation titled 'Women behind the wheel for road safety' by Ahmed Najmul Hussain, director of BRAC's Administration and Road Safety Programme. BRAC started its driving training school in 2011 mainly to train people from disadvantaged families to produce skilled and quality professional vehicle drivers.Quader urged other institutions to come forward to help women gain self-dependence through programmes like organising driving lessons. -bdnews24.com