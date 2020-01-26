30pc work of Ctg marine drive complete





Talking to the Daily Observer, Hasan Bin Shams, Chief engineer of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), said that the works of the project have been progressing fast.

Hasan hoped that the project would be completed on schedule time.

He said that the construction works of the project was inaugurated in June last year with the construction of a sluice gate at the estuary of Chaktai canal. Eleven more sluice gates will be constructed at the estuary of 11 canals of the city under this project, Hasan said.

The project was approved in the meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) held on April 25 in 2017. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The embankment-cum-road will be a four-lane one and its height will be 24 feet above from the sea level and 80 feet in width as per the guidelines of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and survey of the Chattogram Metropolitan Master Plan of 1995. A total of 12 high-tide protection regulators and pump-houses will also be installed at the mouths of 12 canals to quickly remove rain water from the city area to canals.

If the marine drive is constructed, the vehicles bound for north and northeastern region of Chattogram from the southeast will directly reach Kaptai, Rangunia and Boalkhali upazilas of the district without entering the city.

Meanwhile, the construction works of the Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chittagong Outer Ring Road Project at a cost of Tk 25 billion have already been completed.

The project has been approved by the CCGP (Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase) on March in 2016. The Spectra EL-KNR JV completed the project within the stipulated time.

Under the project, a 17 Kilometre road have been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the city.

The road would strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet.

































