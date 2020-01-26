Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:34 PM
Home Back Page

HC to hear writ on DSA today

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The High Court division is likely to hear today (Sunday) on a writ petition filed over the legality of the Digital Security Act (DSA), 2018 claiming its four sections 25, 28, 29 and 31 as contradictory to the Constitution of the country.
The HC Bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman will hold hearing on the writ petition today filed by nine persons challenging the legality of the Digital Security Act. The writ petition is enlisted as the 56th item in the cause list.
On Thursday (January 23), the Bench received the petition while the petitioners counsel, lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir, mentioned the petition before the Bench for hearing.
Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir filed the petition with the HC on January 19 last week.
The petitioners are Mohammad Abdullah, Secretary General of a fraction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Supreme Court lawyers Md Asad Uddin, Md Asaduzzaman, Md Zobaidur Rahman, Md Mohiuddin Molla and Md Mujahidul Islam, and Dhaka University Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Ismail, Dr Md Kamruzzaman and Dr Md Rafiqul Islam.


