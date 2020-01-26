HC to hear writ on DSA today





The HC Bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman will hold hearing on the writ petition today filed by nine persons challenging the legality of the Digital Security Act. The writ petition is enlisted as the 56th item in the cause list.

On Thursday (January 23), the Bench received the petition while the petitioners counsel, lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir, mentioned the petition before the Bench for hearing.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir filed the petition with the HC on January 19 last week.

The petitioners are Mohammad Abdullah, Secretary General of a fraction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Supreme Court lawyers Md Asad Uddin, Md Asaduzzaman, Md Zobaidur Rahman, Md Mohiuddin Molla and Md Mujahidul Islam, and Dhaka University Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Ismail, Dr Md Kamruzzaman and Dr Md Rafiqul Islam.





































