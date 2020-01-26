Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Back Page

Norway expects Myanmar to fully implement ICJ order

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Secretary at Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said they expect Myanmar to fully implement the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
"Norway takes note of the order of the @CIJ_ICJ in the case against #Myanmar. We expect the provisional measures to be fully implemented," Marianne Hagen, State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, tweeted on Saturday.
She also said Myanmar must ensure "safe, voluntary and dignified" return of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.
The United Nations' top court on Thursday ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against Rohingyas.
The court's president, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said the International Court of Justice "is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable."
The court added that its order for so-called provisional measures intended to protect the Rohingya is binding "and creates international legal obligations" on Myanmar.
 At the end of an hour-long sitting in the court's wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice, judges also ordered Myanmar to report to them in four months on what measures the country has taken to comply with the order and then to report every six months as the case moves slowly through the world court.
Rights activists immediately welcomed the unanimous decision.


