Mayor aspirants to announce manifestos soon





AL mayor candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam is set to declare his election manifesto for the polls on Sunday at Gulshan's Lake Shore Hotel at around 10:30am. Atique's nephew Tanvir Siddiqui informed the Daily Observer that they are ready for unveiling their manifesto on Sunday at the city hotel.

Another AL mayor candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has yet to fix the date for announcing his election manifesto. Taposh's media wing coordinator Tareq Shikder said on Saturday that they will disclose their election pledges either on January 28 or 29.

However, Taposh is now handing out leaflets, which has his plan for Dhaka, to the voters during his election campaigns in his constituency. On the other hand, BNP mayor candidates for DNCC and DSCC both Tabith Awal and Ishraq Hossain are supposed to announce their election manifestos on January 27, sources said.



































