Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:34 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home Back Page

Mayor aspirants to announce manifestos soon

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

The mayoral candidates for Dhaka North and South city are set to announce their election manifestos.
AL mayor candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam is set to declare his election manifesto for the polls on Sunday at Gulshan's Lake Shore Hotel at around 10:30am. Atique's nephew Tanvir Siddiqui informed the Daily Observer that they are ready for unveiling their manifesto on Sunday at the city hotel.
Another AL mayor candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has yet to fix the date for announcing his election manifesto. Taposh's media wing coordinator Tareq Shikder said on Saturday that they will disclose their election pledges either on January 28 or 29.
However, Taposh is now handing out leaflets, which has his plan for Dhaka, to the voters during his election campaigns in his constituency. On the other hand, BNP mayor candidates for DNCC and DSCC both Tabith Awal and Ishraq Hossain are supposed to announce their election manifestos on January 27, sources said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Can’t blame others for border killing while smuggling cattle: Minister
Sinha to be brought back home, put on trial: Minister
Air pollution linked to poor brain development in kids: Study
30pc work of Ctg marine drive complete
HC to hear writ on DSA today
Norway expects Myanmar to fully implement ICJ order
Mayor aspirants to announce manifestos soon
BNP finding excuses for boycotting city polls: Quader


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft