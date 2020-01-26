Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:34 PM
BNP finding excuses for boycotting city polls: Quader

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP is finding excuses for boycotting the upcoming Dhaka city polls because of their apprehension to lose the elections.
Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remarks while talking to journalists after a function at BRAC Centre in the capital's Mahakhali on Saturday.
"BNP has apprehension of losing the election. So, they are finding different excuses for staying away from the election," he said.
About the remarks of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) regarding city
elections, Quader said AL candidate won the by-polls to Chattogram-8 constituency while BNP mayoral candidate won the Dupchanchia Municipality elections in Bagura through the electronic voting machine (EVM) system. If any kind of rigging or forgery took place in the polls or through the EVM system, why the voter turnout was low, he questioned.
Quader said if the government had any ill motive, the turnout would have been higher. So, the allegation of rigging is illogical, he added. The minister said only making complaints without giving any specific proofs cannot be accepted. Earlier, the minister addressed a certificate giving ceremony for women drivers of vehicles at the BRAC Centre.
BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh chaired the function while Women and Children Affairs Ministry's Secretary Kazi Rawshan Akhter, World Bank Country Director Mercy Miyang Tembon, writer and researcher Syed Abul Maksud and BRAC Director Anna Minj attended the programme, among others.


