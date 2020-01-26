Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Home Back Page

Push for marginal farmers’ insurance

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Participants in programme in the city on Saturday demanded more effective approaches including insurance schemes for the marginal farmers to combat the impact of climate change.
Development experts noted that government can ensure such support to large number of farmers by including them in the government's safety net programme.  
They made this comment at a Flood Index-Insurance Pay Out Chque distribution programme organised by Oxfam, Bangladesh at Jahur Hossain Hall, National Press Club.
Oxfam along with the partner organizations has been implementing Flood Index-based Insurance project in char land of Gaibandha and Sirajganj districts in Bangladesh to compensate their loss incurred by floods in recent time.
Fazle Rabbi Miah, Deputy Speaker, who attended the programme as chief guest, said that the marginal farmers should be given incentives and multiple training programmes so that they can cope with the climate change impact.
Appreciating the support of the Green Delta Insurance, he said that other insurance companies should come forward to help the marginal farmers.
Md Mohsin, Director General of Ministry of Disaster Management, noted that government must adopt guidelines to ensure such support as a mandatory.
"It is not possible for the NGO and INGO to provide such support for long, therefore, the government should introduce a provision to support this marginal community," he said.
He also pressed for increasing capacity building of farmers for reducing such climatic crisis. Talking about the objective of the project, Dr Md Khalid Hossain, Programme Officer of  Economic Justice Resilience, Oxfam, said that farmers every year face huge damages of the crops due to floods.
 "They do not get any compensation or monetary support for the wages they lose during such floods. We have designed this project to help at least 750 farmers on experimental basis," he said. Farzana Chowdhury new MD and CEO of Green Delta Insurance said that data is important for product designs.
She noted that satellite data can play an important role in getting creditable facts and figures.  She urged government to help finding data by using Bangabandhu Satellite.
A total of 750 households of two upazila namely Phuljhuri and Saghata Upazila under Gaibandha were brought under this scheme.












