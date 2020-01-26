Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Axe-throwing to curling spells sporting week for White House hopefuls

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Jan 25: From axe-throwing to curling and the promise of a snowboarding trip, candidates dipped their toes into local sports in this week's offbeats from the White House campaign trail.
- Amy and curling -
Curling, a popular pastime in Minnesota and Wisconsin's sub-zero winters, is starting to stir passions in Iowa too, a key state in next month's Democratic primaries.
Senator Elizabeth Warren may be able to count on support from US women's soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, but Amy Klobuchar enlisted a different sport star to endorse her candidacy: Phill Drobnick, coach of the US curling team and a 2018 Olympic gold medalist, was set to campaign for the Minnesota senator at the Des Moines curling club in Iowa on Friday.  
Senators forced to forego the campaign trail and attend the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump have been banned from taking any electronic devices into the Senate chamber, instead having to stow any tablets, cell phones or other portable devices in cubby holes outside.
That gave Democrat Cory Booker the chance to play on the fact that so many Apple devices were being left outside -- in his own rack he left an actual apple on display.
Donald Trump may have his eye on the campaign for re-election in November, but he still cannot help looking back at the 2016 vote that brought him to the White House.    -AFP


