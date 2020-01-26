Trump attends anti-abortion rally as Democrats wrap impeachment case





"Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," Trump told tens of thousands of anti-abortion campaigners at the 47th "March for Life" on the National Mall.

Trump, the first president to address the annual event in person, assailed Democrats for supporting abortion rights and claimed that "religious liberty" was under attack.

"When it comes to abortion," the 73-year-old Republican president said, "Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions."

"We have taken decisive action to protect religious liberty," he added.

Following Trump's brief remarks, the crowd broke into a chant of "four more years," a reference to the November vote, when Christian evangelical support will be crucial to Trump's re-election.

"I vote pro-life," said signs held by members of the crowd.

Trump made only a single reference to the impeachment trial going on just down the street that could see him removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those who have no voice," he told the crowd. "And we will win because we know how to win." Beverly Atkins, 55, drove 13 hours from Alabama to attend the rally. "Life begins at conception," Atkins told AFP. "We don't think you should destroy that."

As for impeachment, she said Democrats "have no evidence" that Trump did anything wrong.

The seven Democratic impeachment "managers" are to make their final arguments at Trump's Senate trial on Friday.

White House lawyers will then have 24 hours, starting at 10:00 am (1500 GMT) on Saturday, to present their defense of the president, who was impeached by the House of Representatives on December 18.

Impeachment may forever stain his record, but Trump is virtually assured of acquittal by the Republican-held Senate -- and he is already looking past the trial to the re-election fight that awaits.

Before entering politics Trump defended abortion rights, but he has increasingly aligned himself with the anti-abortion movement as he works to firm up his electoral base.

"I love Trump," said Jim Bolognio, 63, who came to the rally from New Jersey. "These people are going to reelect him." -AFP















WASHINGTON, Jan 25: US President Donald Trump, seeking to shore up evangelical support ahead of the November election, addressed the country's biggest annual anti-abortion rally on Friday as the Senate sat in judgment nearby at his impeachment trial."Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," Trump told tens of thousands of anti-abortion campaigners at the 47th "March for Life" on the National Mall.Trump, the first president to address the annual event in person, assailed Democrats for supporting abortion rights and claimed that "religious liberty" was under attack."When it comes to abortion," the 73-year-old Republican president said, "Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions.""We have taken decisive action to protect religious liberty," he added.Following Trump's brief remarks, the crowd broke into a chant of "four more years," a reference to the November vote, when Christian evangelical support will be crucial to Trump's re-election."I vote pro-life," said signs held by members of the crowd.Trump made only a single reference to the impeachment trial going on just down the street that could see him removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress."They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those who have no voice," he told the crowd. "And we will win because we know how to win." Beverly Atkins, 55, drove 13 hours from Alabama to attend the rally. "Life begins at conception," Atkins told AFP. "We don't think you should destroy that."As for impeachment, she said Democrats "have no evidence" that Trump did anything wrong.The seven Democratic impeachment "managers" are to make their final arguments at Trump's Senate trial on Friday.White House lawyers will then have 24 hours, starting at 10:00 am (1500 GMT) on Saturday, to present their defense of the president, who was impeached by the House of Representatives on December 18.Impeachment may forever stain his record, but Trump is virtually assured of acquittal by the Republican-held Senate -- and he is already looking past the trial to the re-election fight that awaits.Before entering politics Trump defended abortion rights, but he has increasingly aligned himself with the anti-abortion movement as he works to firm up his electoral base."I love Trump," said Jim Bolognio, 63, who came to the rally from New Jersey. "These people are going to reelect him." -AFP