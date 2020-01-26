Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:33 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home News

Protest violence won’t work, leading Hong Kong activist says Imran’s Davos trip was ‘sponsored’

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25: Terming his participation in the recently held World Economic Forum (WEF) as the "cheapest" official visit, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan disclosed that his trip was sponsored by two of his friends and well-known businessmen Ikram Sehgal and Imran Chaudhry, it was reported on Saturday.
Addressing the 'Breakfast at Davos', an event jointly organised by Pathfinder Group and Martin Dow Group on Thursday, Khan said his trip cost 10 times less than those of the previous leaders.
He recalled that his trip to the UN General Assembly last November was the least costly with $160,000 as compared to former President Asif Zardari's $1.4 million expenditure, former premier Nawaz Sharif's $1.3 million and even $800,000 of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Thanking Sehgal, a retired military officer and chairman of the Pathfinder Group, Khan said: "He is instrumental in getting me here. Otherwise, I would not have burdened my government to pay a sum of $450,000 for two nights."
It is perhaps the first time that the expenses of a Prime Minister's official travel have been covered by private citizens or businessmen. Reiterating that this was an "austerity programme", Khan said the government should rely on the over nine million Pakistanis residing overseas.
"The GDP of those nine million overseas Pakistanis in my opinion is almost 50 per cent of Pakistan's (overall) GDP of 200 million people. So we can use this resource and they can sponsor these things," he said.
The premier said he had also stopped his ministers from going on junkets. "Whenever they say they want to go somewhere, I immediately cancel the trip until they convince me that it will be productive for the country. I don't allow them to go anywhere," he said.     -DAWN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In Utah, ‘saving lives’ with breast milk
Scientists to search for relatives of extinct Galapagos tortoises
Axe-throwing to curling spells sporting week for White House hopefuls
Isabel dos Santos’ graft scandal ups stakes for Angola: Analysis
‘Nobody can leave’: trapped Wuhan residents stock up
With Wuhan virus genetic code in hand, scientists begin work on a vaccine
US Space Force logo draws comparisons to ‘Star Trek’
Pompeo to visit UK ahead of Brexit, then to Ukraine


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft