Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:33 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Postman hid 24,000 letters

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

TOKYO, Jan 25:  Japanese police have announced an investigation into a former postman who kept 24,000 undelivered items at his home in Kanagawa, near Tokyo.
The unnamed 61-year-old reportedly said it was "too much bother to deliver them," and that he did not want to seem less able than his younger colleagues. Authorities then lodged a criminal complaint with police, referring to about 1,000 missing deliveries between February 2017 and November last year. Reports however suggest that the former postman has been keeping mail at his home since 2003. If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail, or a fine of $4,600.
Yokohama's post office promised to deliver all the post. The branch - where the man worked as head of delivery, Kyodo News reports - became suspicious last year after an internal check. The man admitted to the allegation and was fired.    -BBC



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Postman hid 24,000 letters
Iran raid hurt 34 US troops
Police clear sit-ins in Baghdad
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA law
2G internet restored in Kashmir, no access to social media
‘Hypocrisy’: 90pc of UK-Africa summit’s energy deals in fossil fuels
Turkey quake kills 22, rescuers dig for survivors
‘Give America a fair trial’


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft