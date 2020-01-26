Video
News in brief

Iran raid hurt 34 US troops

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

WASHINGTON, Jan 25: The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, a number higher than the military had previously announced.
President Donald Trump and other top officials initially said Iran's attack had not killed or injured any U.S. service members.




Last week the U.S. military said 11 U.S. troops had been treated and transferred out of Iraq for concussion symptoms after the attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq and this week said additional troops had been moved out of Iraq for potential injuries.
Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters that 17 service members diagnosed had already returned to duty in Iraq.    -REUTERS


