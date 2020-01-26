Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
News in brief

Police clear sit-ins in Baghdad

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BAGHDAD, Jan 25: Iraqi security forces clashed with protesters, wounding seven of them in Baghdad on Saturday after authorities removed concrete barriers erected for months near a main anti-government demonstration site.
Police in Basra meanwhile raided a sit-in overnight and deployed in force early on Saturday and cleared the main protest camp and open up roads blocked off by demonstrators in the southern city, security sources said.
The security forces arrested 16 demonstrators in Basra. The moves by security forces, which appeared to be aimed at ending months of anti-government unrest, came after supporters of the powerful populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr began packing up their tents and leaving sit-ins.    -REUTERS


