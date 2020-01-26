Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:33 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home Foreign News

After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA law

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Activists of the Dal Khalsa Sikh organization along with Muslim protesters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against India's new citizenship law, in Amritsar on January 25. photo AFP

Activists of the Dal Khalsa Sikh organization along with Muslim protesters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against India's new citizenship law, in Amritsar on January 25. photo AFP

NEW DELHI, Jan 25: The government in Rajasthan on Saturday passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state assembly with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly protesting the move led by the ruling Congress.
Rajasthan became the third state in the country after Kerala and Punjab to pass a resolution against the amended citizenship law.
BJP legislators went on the offensive with some of them crowding into the well of the House and shouted slogans as soon as the state's parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal presented the resolution in the assembly.
The Congress resolution said CAA flouts the basic nature of the Constitution and that a substantial section of people believes that National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have the same base.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Postman hid 24,000 letters
Iran raid hurt 34 US troops
Police clear sit-ins in Baghdad
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA law
2G internet restored in Kashmir, no access to social media
‘Hypocrisy’: 90pc of UK-Africa summit’s energy deals in fossil fuels
Turkey quake kills 22, rescuers dig for survivors
‘Give America a fair trial’


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibag while electioneering
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft