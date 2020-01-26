After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA law



Activists of the Dal Khalsa Sikh organization along with Muslim protesters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against India's new citizenship law, in Amritsar on January 25. photo AFP

NEW DELHI, Jan 25: The government in Rajasthan on Saturday passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state assembly with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly protesting the move led by the ruling Congress.Rajasthan became the third state in the country after Kerala and Punjab to pass a resolution against the amended citizenship law.BJP legislators went on the offensive with some of them crowding into the well of the House and shouted slogans as soon as the state's parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal presented the resolution in the assembly.The Congress resolution said CAA flouts the basic nature of the Constitution and that a substantial section of people believes that National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have the same base. -HT