Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:32 PM
2G internet restored in Kashmir, no access to social media

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

SRINAGAR, Jan 25: Limited mobile data services and internet will be temporarily restored in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday, ending nearly a six month communications lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew the Muslim majority region's autonomy.
Access will be limited to about 300 "whitelisted" websites and internet speed would remain low, the local Jammu and Kashmir government said in a notice late on Friday. Mobile phone data access will also be restored, but limited to slower second-generation (2G) connections, the department added.
However, social media applications that allow "peer to peer" communication will continue to be banned, it said. The decision will be reviewed on Jan. 31, the notice added.
The move to restore the services comes days after India's top court ordered the curbs to be reversed, saying that freedom of internet access is a fundamental right and that its indefinite suspension is illegal.
Modi's Hindu-nationalist government has frequently used internet shutdowns as a tool to quell dissent in troubled parts of the country.  It has argued that the blackout was needed to maintain order in the Himalayan region where security forces have been fighting a long-running separatist insurgency encouraged by neighboring Pakistan.
Access will temporarily be allowed to websites of banks like State Bank of India and HDFC, education institutions, news, entertainment sites including Amazon Prime, travel, utilities and food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato as well as email and search engines including Google and Yahoo.
The Supreme Court however criticised the government earlier this month for the move.    -REUTERS


