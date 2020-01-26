Trump’s peace plan may polarize Mideast: Analysis





Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival centrist former general Benny Gantz to the White House next week, saying he would unveil the plan before his Tuesday meeting with Netanyahu.

The Palestinians have boycotted political dealings with the Trump administration since it reversed decades of US policy on the conflict, splintering the international consensus. It has refused to endorse the two-state solution - the longtime international peace formula that envisages a Palestinian state established in territory that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Trump administration also recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved its embassy there, and announced that Washington no longer views Israeli settlements on occupied West Bank land as "inconsistent with international law".

Palestinians and most of the international community see the settlements as illegal under the 1949 Geneva Conventions that bar populating land captured in war. Israel disputes this, citing historical, biblical and political connections to the land, as well as security needs.

Palestinians obtained limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank under mid-1990s interim peace accords. They now seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state comprising the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israel withdrew from tiny Gaza in 2005. -REUTERS





















