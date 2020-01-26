Training workshop held at BINA

Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) organized a training workshop for the scientific officers with the theme "Biotechnological Approaches for Abiotic and Biotic Stress Tolerant Variety Development" at their conference room on January 23, 2020.

Director General of BINA Dr Biresh Kumar Goswami presided over the programme where Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar addressed as chief guest. Training and planning section Director of BINA Dr Md Jahangir Alam., Director of research section of BINA Dr Hosne Ara Begum and Director of admin and support service section Dr Md Asgar Ali Sarkar were present as special guest on the programme. A total of 130 scientists of the Institute participated on the workshop.