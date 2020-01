Partial view of the visiting delegates in BRRI

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Partial view of the visiting delegates headed by Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen in BRRI on January 25, 2020.

Partial view of the visiting delegates in BRRI

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]