Communications for dev symposium held at KU





Speakers at the symposium said, C4D is one of the tools for development in this current globalization to achieve financial development are also essential for spiritual, emotional and moral development. C4D is seen as a two-way process for sharing ideas and knowledge using a range of communication tools and approaches that empower individuals and communities to take actions to improve their lives, they also added.

Treasurer of KU Prof Sadhon Ranjon attended the symposium as chief guest while Dean of Law School Prof Md Oliul Hasnat in the chair. Senior Assistance Director of UGC Suraiya Farhana and Officer of UNICEF C4D Umme Halima attended the symposium as special guests while Dean of Social Science School Prof Taslima Khatun delivered the welcome speech. A large number student of KU and officials of different Private-public department were also participated at the event.















