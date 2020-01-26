â€˜Study Abroad with PTEâ€™ attracts enthusiastic participants

A multi-destination open day on study overseas and scholarships was organised at TÜV SÜD in association with Pearson Bangladesh on January 23, 2020. Various international institutions participated in the 'Study Abroad with PTE' event including University of Applied Sciences (UE), Toronto Film School, University of Canada West, Queen's University Belfast, International College of Management Sydney (ICMS), Oxford International Education Group and INTO University Partnerships. Sathish Kumar Somuraj, Country Head of TÜV SÜD Bangladesh inaugurated the event while Saidur Rahman, Country Head - Pearson Bangladesh, M Jahir Uddin, Regional Development Manager of Pearson Bangladesh, Sazia Rahman, CEO, Indigo Consultancy and Sabreen Siraz, Business Development Manager TÜV SÜD were also present in the inauguration, among others. A large number of students and young professionals participated in the event to learn about scholarship opportunities and how PTE Academic can help aspiring applicants in reaching their goals sooner for higher studies overseas. Indigo Consultancy was the strategic partner of this event.