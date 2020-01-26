IU arranges workshop on ‘Model United Nations’

Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
IU Correspondent

Islamic University Model United Nations Association (IUMUNA) arranged a daylong workshop on 'Model United Nations' (MUN) at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia on January 23, 2020. MUN is an educational simulation in which students can learn about Diplomacy, International Relations and the United Nations.




Shariful Islam Jewel, lecturer of Tourism and Hospitality Management was present as special guest at the programme while Ismail Hossain, president of IUMUMA presided over the programme and Shakib Ahmed, president of RUMUNA was the trainer at the workshop.  The speakers of the workshop discussed on skill development, networking, communication skill and diplomacy of international relation. Meanwhile, a large number of students from different departments participated in the workshop. After the programme certificates are provided to the participants.


