

11th National Science Olympiad held at DU

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed prizes among the winners of the Olympiad as chief guest. Bangladesh Academy of Sciences and First Security Islami Bank Ltd jointly organized this Olympiad marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Emeritus Prof Dr AK Azad Chowdhury, President of the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences, presided over at the function.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, students are being inspired to pursue science education through holding such type of Science Olympiad. He congratulated both the winners and participants of the Olympiad and urged the students to actively participate at all sorts of programmes to be chalked out in observance of the 'Mujib Barsha' across the country.















