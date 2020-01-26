OIS holds annual sports competition

The annual sports competition of Oxford International School (OIS) held on 18 January 2020, at Government Physical Education College field, Mohammadpur, Dhaka. Mohammad Atiquzzaman Ripon, National Commissioner (Programme), Bangladesh Scouts as the chief guest while Jashim Uddin, Principal, Government Physical Education College, Md Shakawat Hossain, President of OIS, Mohammad Abu Kayes Jahadi, CEO of OIS, Tooba Arbab, Director of OIS, Principal &Vice-Principals of OIS Uttara, Gulshan and Banasree campuses were also present at the event. Students presented a parade show, rally, music and dance display besides participating in regular sporting events throughout the day. The event was over followed by the prize distribution among the students.