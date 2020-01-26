

Comilla University’s 1st convocation on Jan 27

The first convocation of Comilla University (CoU) is set to be held on January 27, 2020. All necessary preparations have been taken to hold the convocation without a hitch.A total of 2,888 students will attend at the convocation. Among them, 14 students will be awarded gold medals. The Chancellor of the university Honourable President Abdul Hamid will preside over the grand event while Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will deliver the convocation speech. Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and UGC Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah will be present as special guests.