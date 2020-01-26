

WMF offers scholarships for developing countries

Deadline: 1 March 2020 (annual)

Study in: any developing country

Course starts in 2020

Brief description: The Wells Mountain Foundation, through the Empowerment Through Education (ETE) programme, provides undergraduate scholarships to developing country nationals to study in their home country or a neighbouring country.

The foundation believes in the power and importance of community service; therefore, all scholarship participants are required to volunteer for a minimum of 100 hours a year.

Host Institution(s): Your choice of institution in your home country or in another developing country

Level/Field(s) of study: Bachelor's Degree in any field of study but applications are encouraged from those interested in pursuing degrees that will best help their local communities - medicine & health sciences, community development, law, education, social work, business, information technology, agriculture and engineering.

Number of Scholarships: About 20 to 40 scholarships per year.

Target group: Citizens of developing countries

Scholarship value/duration: ETE scholarships range from $300 USD to $3000 USD annually and are provided throughout the undergraduate education of the recipient. The average scholarship amount is $1400. Scholarships may be used for tuition and fees, books and materials, and room rent.

Eligibility: WMF's ideal candidate is a student, male or female, from a country in the developing world, who:

* Successfully completed a secondary education, with good to excellent grades

* Is 35 or under on 1 March 2020

* Will be studying in his or her country or another country in the developing world

* Is pursuing his or her first bachelor's degree or diploma

* Will be enrolled in a program of study that will benefit the community and/or contribute to the continued growth and advancement of his or her home country

* Plans to live and work in his or her own country after graduation

* Has demonstrated his or her commitment to giving back and has volunteered prior to applying

* May have some other funds available for his or her education, but will not be able to go to pursue his or her tertiary degree without financial assistance

Application instructions: To apply for the Empowerment Through Education (ETE) programme, you must submit a complete application via the online scholarship application portal (preferred method) or via postal mail to the Foundation's office. The 2020 Empowerment Through Education online application will be available from 1 December 2019 to 1 April 2020.

It is important to visit the official website (link found below) to access the application form and for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.









Official Scholarship Website: http://www.wellsmountainfoundation.org/our-programs/scholarships/





