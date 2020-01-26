Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:31 PM
Kunal Kemmu shares unseen wedding video on anniversary with Soha Ali Khan

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020

On his fifth wedding anniversary with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu shared an unseen video from their nuptials on his Instagram account. He also penned a heartfelt note, thanking her for an amazing five years together.
"Happy Anniversary. It's been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life," he wrote.
Congratulatory messages poured in from fans as well as Bollywood celebrities, including filmmaker Rohit Jugraj and actors Shreyas Talpade, Amruta Khanvilkar and Anand Tiwari.
Soha also wished Kunal on Instagram. She shared another video from their wedding and wrote, "Always. @khemster2."
Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009) but barely spoke to each other. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the couple tied the knot on January 25, 2015. Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, was born on September 29, 2017.




Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kunal described his relationship with Soha as "easy" and "natural". He said, "Initially, there's a lot you get to know about a person and then you find yourself at peace with that person. Sometimes, it doesn't go well and within a year you feel you are trying too hard to match up to the likings of the other person. But in our case, we talk about everything. She still is my best friend. I feel very comfortable around her. It's peaceful."    -Hindustan Times
