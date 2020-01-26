Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Andrew Kishore’s health condition deteriorates

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Culture Desk

Andrew Kishore, under treatment for blood cancer in Singapore, is not doing well. His health condition is steadily deteriorating. He has been in the Singapore General Hospital for a month and was due to return back home in Bangladesh this February, but this is now uncertain. Meanwhile, his medical costs are escalating.
This famous singer of Bangladesh is suffering from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of blood cancer. He left for Singapore on 9 September and on 18 September he was diagnosed to have Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He is undergoing treatment at the Singapore hospital.




At the outset, it was said that he would have to undergo 24 chemotherapy sessions in 6 phases and so far 17 have been completed in 4 phases. Preparations were on for 24 chemos in the fifth phase, but it has not been possible to start this. His body is not strong enough to undergo chemotherapy.
Andrew Kishore music tutelage began under Abdul Aziz Bachchu. His playback singing career in the movies began in 1977 with the song 'Achinpurer rajkumari nei je tar keu' composed by Alam Khan for the film 'Mail Train'. His popular numbers include 'Hai re manush, rangin fanush,''Dak diyachhen doyal amarey,' 'Shobai tou bhalobasha chai,' 'Poray na chokher palak,' and many more.


