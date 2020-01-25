Family ponders special appeal over Khaleda’s release





Selima, however, did not make it clear whether they will make the appeal to the government or the apex court.

Talking to reporters after meeting her sister at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Selima said, "We're thinking of making a special appeal, but we still didn't take the final decision.

She further said, "The way her (Khaleda's) physical condition has deteriorated, we fear we wouldn't be able to take her home alive if her stay here prolongs. Any accident can take place anytime."

Selima said her sister immediately needs advanced treatment as her condition has worsened further. "Steps must be taken for her advanced treatment as her condition is very serious. Her sugar level was 15 during fasting today (Friday). How long she'll remain in such a condition?"

She said though the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at BSMMU for nearly a year, her condition is not improving. "That's why we want her to be freed for her advanced treatment at any other sophisticated hospital."

About Khaleda's present health condition, Selima said she is vomiting and suffering from fever and serious pain. "Her left hand have got bent and she is suffering from acute pain. "Her proper treatment is not possible at this hospital (BSMMU)."

Khaleda's sister said the treatment given by the BSMMU doctors is not helping improve her condition. "Rather, her condition is deteriorating gradually. Even, she can't speak properly."

She said Khaleda urged people to pray for her early recovery.

Five of her family members, including Selima, her younger brother Shamim Eskandar, his wife Kaniz Fatema and son Ovik Eskandar and Khaleda's late brother Sayeed Eskandar's wife Nasrin Eskandar, went to meet Khaleda around 3:00pm and had over an hour-long meeting, said BNP chairperson's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar. -UNB

She has been in jail since she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. She was found guilty in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.









The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the BSMMU since April 1 last year. -UNB





