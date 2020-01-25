Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:55 AM
Home Front Page

Family ponders special appeal over Khaleda’s release

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's sister Selima Islam has said they are planning to make a special appeal, seeking her release from jail as they are worried about her life.
Selima, however, did not make it clear whether they will make the appeal to the government or the apex court.
Talking to reporters after meeting her sister at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Selima said, "We're thinking of making a special appeal, but we still didn't take the final decision.
She further said, "The way her (Khaleda's) physical condition has deteriorated, we fear we wouldn't be able to take her home alive if her stay here prolongs.  Any accident can take place anytime."
Selima said her sister immediately needs advanced treatment as her condition has worsened further. "Steps must be taken for her advanced treatment as her condition is very serious. Her sugar level was 15 during fasting today (Friday). How long she'll remain in such a condition?"
She said though the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at BSMMU for nearly a year, her condition is not improving. "That's why we want her to be freed for her advanced treatment at any other sophisticated hospital."  
About Khaleda's present health condition, Selima said she is vomiting and suffering from fever and serious pain. "Her left hand have got bent and she is suffering from acute pain. "Her proper treatment is not possible at this hospital (BSMMU)."
Khaleda's sister said the treatment given by the BSMMU doctors is not helping improve her condition. "Rather, her condition is deteriorating gradually. Even, she can't speak properly."
She said Khaleda urged people to pray for her early recovery.
Five of her family members, including Selima, her younger brother Shamim Eskandar, his wife Kaniz Fatema and son Ovik Eskandar and Khaleda's late brother Sayeed Eskandar's wife Nasrin Eskandar, went to meet Khaleda around 3:00pm and had over an hour-long meeting, said BNP chairperson's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar.    -UNB
She has been in jail since she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. She was found guilty in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.




The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the BSMMU since April 1 last year.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family ponders special appeal over Khaleda’s release
Implement ICJ order immediately:  UN rights office to Myanmar
ICJ has opposite views over Rohingyas
Myanmar says already protecting Rohingyas
EU leaders sign UK Brexit deal
INDEE Bangladesh 2020 exhibition ends
Soros pledges $1b to battle dictators
Women’s unpaid care work remains uncared for


Latest News
China virus death toll jumps to 41
Bangladesh emerge group champions
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft