Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:55 AM
Issue: rohingya genocide

ICJ has opposite views over Rohingyas

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Observer Desk

Although Myanmar is saying that it has already taken measures to protect Rohingyas in Rakhine state, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its unanimous ruling on Thursday said it did not accept Myanmar's assertion that it has been taking to facilitate the return of Rohingyas, promote peace in Rakhine, and hold the military accountable through domestic mechanisms.
The UN's highest court ordered Myanmar on Thursday to do everything in its power to prevent the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims.
ICJ Presiding judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said that "the court was of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable" and needed to be protected from further bloodshed.
The court ordered Myanmar to "take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts" described by the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, under which Gambia brought the case.
These acts included "killing members of the group" and "deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."




The court ordered Myanmar to report back within four months, and then every six months after that. It also told Myanmar to prevent the destruction of any evidence of crimes against Rohingyas.    -agencies


