ICJ has opposite views over Rohingyas





The UN's highest court ordered Myanmar on Thursday to do everything in its power to prevent the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

ICJ Presiding judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said that "the court was of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable" and needed to be protected from further bloodshed.

The court ordered Myanmar to "take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts" described by the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, under which Gambia brought the case.

These acts included "killing members of the group" and "deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."









The court ordered Myanmar to report back within four months, and then every six months after that. It also told Myanmar to prevent the destruction of any evidence of crimes against Rohingyas. -agencies





