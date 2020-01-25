Video
INDEE Bangladesh 2020 exhibition ends

The last day of the three-day exhibition draws huge crowd

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman

The 'INDEE Bangladesh 2020' Exhibition drew a huge crowd from industry entrepreneurs of the country on the last of its three-day show on Friday.
The exhibition titled 'Partners for Growth' was held in two halls of the International Convention Centre, Bashundhara, (ICCB) in the city.
A large number of visitors thronged the 'INDEE Bangladesh 2020' over the last three days.
The Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) of India, the premier trade and investment promotion organisation of the country, organised the three-day trade show in association with the Commerce and Industry Ministry of India and the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.
More than 120 Indian companies participated in the event and several Bangladeshi organizations demonstrated their technology. Most were small and medium enterprises entrepreneurs.
Industries Minister of Bangladesh Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday at the International Convention Centre, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.
He urged Indian entrepreneurs      to invest in Bangladesh to transform the region into a hub of light engineering to tap the global opportunities in the sector.
A firm order of USD $ 3, 2000 was signed between Indian company Maxpreci and Bangladeshi Company Nitol motors on the last day of the exhibition.   
While visiting the exhibition, this correspondent talked to a number of entrepreneurs.
Masum Ahmed, the proprietor of the HB Enterprise in Jashore, told the Daily Observer, "I have come from Jashore to buy some small machines and I have ordered for them. I have seen a good number of Indian machinery companies with their products."
Bangladesh has emerged as a major trading partner of India with bilateral trade exceeding $10 billion. The value of Bangladeshi exports to India crossed $1 billion mark in 2019.
While visiting on Friday, this correspondent found various types of machinery and products produced by those machinery and spare parts being displayed in different stalls.
The products include dyes, molds, auto parts, tubes, pipes, electric equipment including cables, electrical and industrial machinery and parts, machine tools and accessories, used machinery, construction machinery and plastic raw materials.
Visitors came to know about the efficiency, production capacity, cost of production, machineries, after-sales service, etc in the exhibition.
Industrial entrepreneurs came from far and wide in search of desired products and machinery in the exhibition.
Students from many technical institutes also came. Organizers and participants expressed their satisfaction.
Bangladesh is a major market for industrial technology because of its rapid development in the industry.
On the inauguration of the exhibition, Riva Ganguly Das, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said, "India has the opportunity to supply textile machinery to Bangladesh because of its high position in garment exports."
Pankaj Pandey, Manager of the Suffix Industries Limited, told the Daily Observer, "I did not think I would get so much response at the exhibition. Many people have come. There is a great demand for small scale machinery."
Later, he expressed interest in participating in such exhibitions in future.
Not only entrepreneurs, students of different technical educational institutions also participated in the exhibition. A few students of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute were found moving around different stalls.


