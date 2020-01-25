Women’s unpaid care work remains uncared for



Protima Rani Manjhi, a middle-aged woman, along with her girl child, about to carry paddy after drying at Datnakhali village in Satkhira. Protima does 17 types of care work everyday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

It continues to create huge economic disparity between men and women, nationally as well as internationally.

Women's household works also impedes them from obtaining education, seek employment, political engagements and become financially solvent because of their round the clock engagement with unpaid care work.

Witnessing such reality many economists and gender experts strongly suggested that to alter this situation

at first we need to change the current economic system.

The system is rigged in favour of the super rich and particularly rigged in favour of men.

Analysing from a neutral perspective, this economic disparity's core reason is women's unpaid care work which contributes significantly to men's success.

That means currently globally men own 50 percent more wealth than women and the world's 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than the remaining 4.6 billion people.

Many gender experts believe, men's success comes at the expense of unpaid care work of women and girls.

Women and girls do 12.5 billion hours of unpaid care work every day that means $ 10.8 trillion of work every year, according to Oxfam's recent report Time to Care.

This unpaid care work bars women to compete with their counterpart in the economic game as they are end up taking care of children, elderly and sick people, disabled members of the family, arranging fuel and drinking water for the family, cleaning, cooking, washing and many other domestic chores.

However, many gender experts and economists suggest now women's unpaid care work must count as economic value.

"An unequal economic system with the obscene levels of inequality, which is built on the exploitation of women, cannot continue. We need to end this and we need to end the billionaire boom and should count women's unpaid care work as an economic value to create a sustainable and just society," said eminent economist Dr Fahmida Khatun, Research Director and Head of Research at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

She also noted that the country's economy and policy system are mostly male dominated therefore, they hardly pay any attention to addressing women's contribution to unpaid care work at home and the national statistical system (GDP).

That said - in the Beijing Platform of Action for Women held in 1995, emphasis was laid on finding out a suitable statistical method for evaluating the household work of females and making it visible in official statistics.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-5) also calls for proper recognition of women's household chores at the family, social and national levels but still the reality is completely different.

As of now no indicators have been specified for evaluating the domestic care work of women in the Seventh Five Year Plan (2016-2020) of Bangladesh.

Similarly, the National Sustainable Development Strategy has also avoided the subject.

National Action Plan-2013 and National Women's Development Policy 2011 did include the themes of recognition to women's domestic works and its inclusion in GDP, but it did not propose any mechanism for its implementation.

However, many suggestions have been given to root out this inequality between men and women.

Oxfam's Time to Care Report looks at wealth inequality and how it is partly driven by the burden placed on women to provide unpaid and underpaid care work.

If government ensures taxing an extra 0.5 percent of the wealth of the richest 1 percent could help over the 10 years in creating 117 million jobs in education, health and elderly care and other sectors as well as closing care deficits, Oxfam report suggests.

"Billionaire is not a sign of success but they are clearly a sign of failure of the economic system that we have and it also demonstrates how the system favours the super rich and the super elite and the billionaire," said Amitabh Behar, Chief Executive Officer of Oxfam India.

Oxfam proposed six solutions to close the gap between care workers and the wealthy elite while investing in universal access to safe water, sanitation and domestic energy systems, as well as universal childcare, eldercare and care for people with disabilities.

End extreme wealth to end extreme poverty, by taxing wealth, high incomes, and cracking down on loopholes and inadequate global tax rules.

Legislate to protect the rights of all carers and secure living wages for paid care workers.

Ensure carers have influence on decision-making processes.

Challenge harmful norms and sexist beliefs that see care work as the responsibility of women and girls and perpetuate economic and gender inequality.

Value care in business policies and practices, such as cr�ches and childcare vouchers, flexible working hours and paid leave.

However, The Daily Observer attempted to figure out a value of the unpaid care work with the available market services and found the amount no less than Tk 50,000 per head in Bangladesh.

For example, a domestic help gets around Tk 10,000, private tutors between Tk 5,000 to Tk10, 000 and salary of a nurse at home is also no less than Tk 15,000.

Professor MM Akash of Dhaka University recently said on the sideline of a press conference titled "End Inequality and Make South Asia Fair for All" - that demographic, socio-economic and environmental transformation usually increase the demand for care works - but the care workers are the extreme victim of inequality.

"If we fail to address the issue, current deficit in care work and its quality will create a severe and unsustainable global care crisis and further exacerbate gender inequalities in the larger domain of work," he added.

















Women's and girls' unpaid care work have long been remained unacknowledged and not calculated in terms of monetary value.It continues to create huge economic disparity between men and women, nationally as well as internationally.Women's household works also impedes them from obtaining education, seek employment, political engagements and become financially solvent because of their round the clock engagement with unpaid care work.Witnessing such reality many economists and gender experts strongly suggested that to alter this situationat first we need to change the current economic system.The system is rigged in favour of the super rich and particularly rigged in favour of men.Analysing from a neutral perspective, this economic disparity's core reason is women's unpaid care work which contributes significantly to men's success.That means currently globally men own 50 percent more wealth than women and the world's 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than the remaining 4.6 billion people.Many gender experts believe, men's success comes at the expense of unpaid care work of women and girls.Women and girls do 12.5 billion hours of unpaid care work every day that means $ 10.8 trillion of work every year, according to Oxfam's recent report Time to Care.This unpaid care work bars women to compete with their counterpart in the economic game as they are end up taking care of children, elderly and sick people, disabled members of the family, arranging fuel and drinking water for the family, cleaning, cooking, washing and many other domestic chores.However, many gender experts and economists suggest now women's unpaid care work must count as economic value."An unequal economic system with the obscene levels of inequality, which is built on the exploitation of women, cannot continue. We need to end this and we need to end the billionaire boom and should count women's unpaid care work as an economic value to create a sustainable and just society," said eminent economist Dr Fahmida Khatun, Research Director and Head of Research at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).She also noted that the country's economy and policy system are mostly male dominated therefore, they hardly pay any attention to addressing women's contribution to unpaid care work at home and the national statistical system (GDP).That said - in the Beijing Platform of Action for Women held in 1995, emphasis was laid on finding out a suitable statistical method for evaluating the household work of females and making it visible in official statistics.The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-5) also calls for proper recognition of women's household chores at the family, social and national levels but still the reality is completely different.As of now no indicators have been specified for evaluating the domestic care work of women in the Seventh Five Year Plan (2016-2020) of Bangladesh.Similarly, the National Sustainable Development Strategy has also avoided the subject.National Action Plan-2013 and National Women's Development Policy 2011 did include the themes of recognition to women's domestic works and its inclusion in GDP, but it did not propose any mechanism for its implementation.However, many suggestions have been given to root out this inequality between men and women.Oxfam's Time to Care Report looks at wealth inequality and how it is partly driven by the burden placed on women to provide unpaid and underpaid care work.If government ensures taxing an extra 0.5 percent of the wealth of the richest 1 percent could help over the 10 years in creating 117 million jobs in education, health and elderly care and other sectors as well as closing care deficits, Oxfam report suggests."Billionaire is not a sign of success but they are clearly a sign of failure of the economic system that we have and it also demonstrates how the system favours the super rich and the super elite and the billionaire," said Amitabh Behar, Chief Executive Officer of Oxfam India.Oxfam proposed six solutions to close the gap between care workers and the wealthy elite while investing in universal access to safe water, sanitation and domestic energy systems, as well as universal childcare, eldercare and care for people with disabilities.End extreme wealth to end extreme poverty, by taxing wealth, high incomes, and cracking down on loopholes and inadequate global tax rules.Legislate to protect the rights of all carers and secure living wages for paid care workers.Ensure carers have influence on decision-making processes.Challenge harmful norms and sexist beliefs that see care work as the responsibility of women and girls and perpetuate economic and gender inequality.Value care in business policies and practices, such as cr�ches and childcare vouchers, flexible working hours and paid leave.However, The Daily Observer attempted to figure out a value of the unpaid care work with the available market services and found the amount no less than Tk 50,000 per head in Bangladesh.For example, a domestic help gets around Tk 10,000, private tutors between Tk 5,000 to Tk10, 000 and salary of a nurse at home is also no less than Tk 15,000.Professor MM Akash of Dhaka University recently said on the sideline of a press conference titled "End Inequality and Make South Asia Fair for All" - that demographic, socio-economic and environmental transformation usually increase the demand for care works - but the care workers are the extreme victim of inequality."If we fail to address the issue, current deficit in care work and its quality will create a severe and unsustainable global care crisis and further exacerbate gender inequalities in the larger domain of work," he added.