Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:54 AM
Home Front Page

Tabith Awal warned not to violate polls code of conduct

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday sent a letter to BNP mayor candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation Tabith Awal for violating electoral code of conduct.
The EC also in another letter warned Awami League-backed Ward-9 councillor candidate Mujib Sarwar Masum on the same ground.
They were warned not to violate electoral code of conduct.
The EC has decided to send letters to all mayor candidates for both the city corporations asking them to inform the respective returning officers and
police stations 24 hours before they hold any polls campaign.
"We will send letters to all mayor candidates by today," said Returning Officer of DNCC Md Abul Kashem.
"Both candidates have violated electoral code of conducts," he said.
Meanwhile executive magistrate submitted his report on the attack on Tabith Awal at Gabtoli on Tuesday matter.
According to the electoral code of conduct, all candidates should inform local police 24 hours prior to holding a street rallies or meetings.
The returning officer said some people are seeking extortion from candidates of city polls in the name of magistrates, police and election officials.
He urged all candidates to be aware of such fake people and not to give money or anything to them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family ponders special appeal over Khaleda’s release
Implement ICJ order immediately:  UN rights office to Myanmar
ICJ has opposite views over Rohingyas
Myanmar says already protecting Rohingyas
EU leaders sign UK Brexit deal
INDEE Bangladesh 2020 exhibition ends
Soros pledges $1b to battle dictators
Women’s unpaid care work remains uncared for


Latest News
China virus death toll jumps to 41
Bangladesh emerge group champions
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft