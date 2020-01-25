Tabith Awal warned not to violate polls code of conduct





The EC also in another letter warned Awami League-backed Ward-9 councillor candidate Mujib Sarwar Masum on the same ground.

They were warned not to violate electoral code of conduct.

The EC has decided to send letters to all mayor candidates for both the city corporations asking them to inform the respective returning officers and

police stations 24 hours before they hold any polls campaign.

"We will send letters to all mayor candidates by today," said Returning Officer of DNCC Md Abul Kashem.

"Both candidates have violated electoral code of conducts," he said.

Meanwhile executive magistrate submitted his report on the attack on Tabith Awal at Gabtoli on Tuesday matter.

According to the electoral code of conduct, all candidates should inform local police 24 hours prior to holding a street rallies or meetings.

The returning officer said some people are seeking extortion from candidates of city polls in the name of magistrates, police and election officials.

He urged all candidates to be aware of such fake people and not to give money or anything to them.















