6 Days Left For City Polls







6 Days Left For City Polls















6 Days Left For City Polls

Awami League mayoral candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam distributes leaflets during campaign at Gulshan on Friday.BNP mayoral candidate for DNCC Tabith Awal on electioneering at Banasri on Friday.BNP mayoral candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain waves to the crowd during campaign at Faridabad on Friday.