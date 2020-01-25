Duterte threatens to end US military pact





It is the latest in a long line of Duterte's threats to shrink or sever ties with historical ally Washington, which have periodically followed criticism of his deadly narcotics crackdown.

Duterte spoke after Ronald Dela Rosa, the former national police chief who is now a senator, said the US had cancelled his visa but did not tell him why.

Dela Rosa was the first enforcer of Duterte's internationally condemned campaign, in which police say they have killed just over 5,500 alleged dealers and users.









Human rights advocates say the true toll is four times higher, and could amount to crimes against humanity.

The US State Department and the embassy in Manila have not responded to requests for comment about Dela Rosa's visa.

Duterte went on the attack in a speech late Thursday. "Now, they won't let Bato go to America", he said, using Dela Rosa's nickname. -AFP

MANILA, Jan 24: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to end a pact key to annual war games with American troops if the US does not restore the travel visa of an official who oversaw his drug war.It is the latest in a long line of Duterte's threats to shrink or sever ties with historical ally Washington, which have periodically followed criticism of his deadly narcotics crackdown.Duterte spoke after Ronald Dela Rosa, the former national police chief who is now a senator, said the US had cancelled his visa but did not tell him why.Dela Rosa was the first enforcer of Duterte's internationally condemned campaign, in which police say they have killed just over 5,500 alleged dealers and users.Human rights advocates say the true toll is four times higher, and could amount to crimes against humanity.The US State Department and the embassy in Manila have not responded to requests for comment about Dela Rosa's visa.Duterte went on the attack in a speech late Thursday. "Now, they won't let Bato go to America", he said, using Dela Rosa's nickname. -AFP