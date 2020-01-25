No more waterlogging if elected: Taposh



AL mayoral candidate for DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh speaks to journalists while campaigning at Gendaria on Friday.

"I will work for resolving the waterlogging problem in the city, if I am elected in the upcoming polls. We want to build a clean Dhaka for its dwellers through a master plan," Taposh said during election campaign at Narinda in the capital.

Taposh said millions of people are living in the city but they are not getting their desired services.

"I will give emphasis on waste management, air pollution control, green environment, playground, tackling traffic jam and corruption if elected," he said.

AL leader Mofazzal Hossain Cowdhury Maya, ward councillors, Jubo league leaders and many activists were also present. -UNB















Awami League Mayor Candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Friday said there will be no waterlogging in the capital if he is elected in the February 1 election."I will work for resolving the waterlogging problem in the city, if I am elected in the upcoming polls. We want to build a clean Dhaka for its dwellers through a master plan," Taposh said during election campaign at Narinda in the capital.Taposh said millions of people are living in the city but they are not getting their desired services."I will give emphasis on waste management, air pollution control, green environment, playground, tackling traffic jam and corruption if elected," he said.AL leader Mofazzal Hossain Cowdhury Maya, ward councillors, Jubo league leaders and many activists were also present. -UNB