Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:54 AM
Home Back Page

Another fire destroys 2000 shanties at Mirpur slum

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Charred remains of Chalantika Slum in the capital's Mirpur after it was gutted in a fire on Friday.

Charred remains of Chalantika Slum in the capital's Mirpur after it was gutted in a fire on Friday.

A fire has swept through a slum in the capital's Mirpur-7, five months after another blaze gutted over 2,000 shanties in the same settlement.
The fire broke out at around 4:15 am on Friday, according to the Fire Service.
Later, 15 units of the Fire Service put out the flames after over an hour's efforts around 5:45 am, said Russel Sikdar, duty officer of the fire service's control room.
But the dumping work at the scene went on for some time afterwards, according to Lima Khanam, another official of the control room.
A large number of shanties were destroyed in the incident, she said. But the authorities are yet to put a figure on the financial losses caused by the fire.
A girl of the slum drinks water from a singed water pipe. photo : Observer

A girl of the slum drinks water from a singed water pipe. photo : Observer

The fire service has convened a five-strong panel to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.
A massive fire raged through the Chalantika slum, stretching from Mirpur's Chalantika intersection to Rupnagar Residential Area, on August 16 last year.
It destroyed almost all of 2,000-2,500 shanties and injured at least four people.     -bdnews24.com









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 Days Left For City Polls
AL conspiring to hinder BNP’s victory, alleges Fakhrul
Duterte threatens to end US military pact
No more waterlogging if elected: Taposh
Another fire destroys 2000 shanties at Mirpur slum
Sweden expects Myanmar to  execute ICJ order
Myanmar must do more to protect Rohingyas: UK
Three killed in ‘gunfights’ in Cox’s Bazar, Magura, Natore


Latest News
China virus death toll jumps to 41
Bangladesh emerge group champions
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft