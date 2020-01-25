Sweden expects Myanmar to  execute ICJ order





"An important step for justice and accountability," Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde tweeted mentioning that Sweden welcomes the ICJ decision ordering provisional measures to prevent further mass atrocity crimes in Myanmar against Rohingyas.

In a sweeping legal victory for members of the Rohingya Muslim minority, the United Nations' top court on Thursday ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people. The court's president, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said the International Court of Justice "is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable." -UNB















Sweden has welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and expects Myanmar to implement the measures promptly."An important step for justice and accountability," Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde tweeted mentioning that Sweden welcomes the ICJ decision ordering provisional measures to prevent further mass atrocity crimes in Myanmar against Rohingyas.In a sweeping legal victory for members of the Rohingya Muslim minority, the United Nations' top court on Thursday ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people. The court's president, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said the International Court of Justice "is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable." -UNB